NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key; Three Questions Dropped

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
15:16 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025, conducted for over two lakh candidates. The testing agency has dropped three questions from the final key.

Candidates can download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 final answer key PDF from the official website at csir.nta.ac.in.

The computer-based CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination was held on December 18 in two shifts across the country. The final answer key has been published after reviewing the objections and challenges raised by candidates against the provisional answer key.

According to NTA, several questions have more than one correct answer in the final answer key, and candidates will be awarded marks as per the prescribed evaluation norms.

The CSIR UGC NET is a national-level competitive examination conducted for determining eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes in various science disciplines.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
15:18 PM
Answer Key CSIR UGC NET UGC NET 2025
