SWAYAM January 2026 Admit Card Issued - Find Semester Exam Hall Ticket Details Here

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January Semester Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access and download their hall tickets through the official SWAYAM examination portal (exams.nta.nic.in/swayam).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January Semester Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access and download their hall tickets through the official SWAYAM examination portal (exams.nta.nic.in/swayam). To obtain the admit card, applicants must log in with their application number and password.

The SWAYAM January Semester Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted over five days, from June 17 to June 21, 2026. The examination will cover approximately 900 courses offered through the SWAYAM platform. To facilitate the smooth conduct of the nationwide assessment, the authorities have allotted nearly 200 examination centres across the country.

Before issuing the admit cards, NTA had already made available the advance city intimation slip for candidates. Applicants who downloaded the city slip were advised to carefully verify the presence of their photograph and signature. The agency had instructed candidates to re-download the document if any of these details were missing to ensure the document remained valid and complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to thoroughly check all particulars mentioned on their admit card after downloading it. The hall ticket serves as an essential document for entry into the examination centre and should be preserved carefully until the completion of the examination and certification process.

NTA has clarified that the admit card has been issued provisionally and remains subject to candidates fulfilling all prescribed eligibility conditions. The agency has also stated that admit cards will not be sent through postal services or any other offline mode. Candidates have been instructed not to make any alterations, modifications, or markings on the document, as tampering with the admit card may lead to complications during verification.

The testing agency further emphasised that the issuance of an admit card does not automatically confirm a candidate’s final eligibility. Verification of eligibility and other requirements will continue at subsequent stages of the admission or certification process, wherever applicable. Candidates have also been advised to retain a printed copy of the admit card for future reference.

In case applicants face difficulties while downloading the hall ticket or notice any discrepancies in the details mentioned on it, they may seek assistance from the NTA helpdesk. The agency has provided support through its helpline number, 011-40759000, and the dedicated email address for SWAYAM examination-related queries.

Find the direct download link here.