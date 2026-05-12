UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: NTA Introduces Special Facility for Visually Impaired Applicants

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a special photo upload facility for visually impaired candidates applying for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The application process for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination is currently underway and will continue till May 20, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a special photo upload facility for visually impaired candidates applying for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The move comes amid the ongoing application process for the national-level eligibility test and aims to assist candidates who are having difficulty uploading live photographs during online registration.

In an official notification, the agency stated that candidates applying for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination are required to capture and upload a live photograph through the online registration portal. However, NTA observed that visually impaired candidates may encounter practical challenges while completing the live photo capture process independently.

To address this issue, the agency has now provided a one-time special facility exclusively for visually impaired candidates who are unable to upload their live photographs through the portal. Such candidates can send their live photograph directly to the designated email ID — ugcnet@nta.ac.in — along with essential details, including their application number, candidate name, and other relevant particulars.

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The NTA clarified that this relaxation is meant only for visually impaired candidates facing genuine difficulties during the registration process. The agency advised applicants to ensure that all required information is submitted correctly while availing themselves of the special provision.

The application process for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination is currently underway and will continue till May 20, 2026. Candidates can submit their application forms only through the official website. The agency has reiterated that no offline application forms will be accepted under any circumstances.

In another major update this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced Statistics as a new subject in the examination. With this addition, the total number of subjects offered under UGC-NET has increased from 85 to 86.

According to the official schedule, the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be conducted across the country from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The correction window for editing submitted application forms will remain open from May 22 to May 24.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official UGC-NET website for the latest notifications, examination-related updates, and important announcements issued by NTA regarding the June 2026 session.

Read the official notice here.