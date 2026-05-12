West Asia Crisis: What is PM Modi’s Advisory to Schools and Colleges? Check Details

Summary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged schools and colleges across the country to consider a temporary shift in the class operations. The appeal comes in view of the economic pressure arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict and the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged schools and colleges across the country to consider temporarily shifting to online classes in view of the economic pressure arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict and the sharp rise in global crude oil prices. The appeal comes amid concerns over fuel consumption and its impact on the country’s economy.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed Sardardham Hostel complex in Vadodara. The student hostel facility has been developed to accommodate nearly 2,000 students and includes separate residential arrangements for boys and girls along with facilities such as a library, auditorium, dining hall and other student amenities.

During his address, PM Modi suggested that educational institutions could temporarily adopt a Covid-19-style online learning system to reduce unnecessary travel and help conserve fuel. He emphasised that collective efforts from citizens and institutions could help lessen the economic burden caused by global instability and disruptions in energy supplies.

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The Prime Minister also encouraged offices and private companies to revive work-from-home practices and increase the use of online meetings and virtual conferences wherever possible. According to him, reducing daily commuting and fuel consumption would support national economic stability during a period of global uncertainty.

Highlighting the broader impact of the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States, PM Modi noted that rising global oil prices and disruptions in supply chains have created pressure on countries dependent on imported crude oil, including India. He appealed to citizens to use petrol, diesel and gas responsibly and adopt measures that reduce the burden on national resources.

The Prime Minister further stressed the importance of public participation during challenging times and recalled how the country collectively adapted during the Covid-19 pandemic through remote work systems, online education and digital communication platforms. He suggested that similar temporary adjustments could once again help the country navigate the current economic situation.