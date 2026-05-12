educational institutions

West Asia Crisis: What is PM Modi’s Advisory to Schools and Colleges? Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
09:57 AM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged schools and colleges across the country to consider a temporary shift in the class operations.
The appeal comes in view of the economic pressure arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict and the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged schools and colleges across the country to consider temporarily shifting to online classes in view of the economic pressure arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict and the sharp rise in global crude oil prices. The appeal comes amid concerns over fuel consumption and its impact on the country’s economy.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed Sardardham Hostel complex in Vadodara. The student hostel facility has been developed to accommodate nearly 2,000 students and includes separate residential arrangements for boys and girls along with facilities such as a library, auditorium, dining hall and other student amenities.

During his address, PM Modi suggested that educational institutions could temporarily adopt a Covid-19-style online learning system to reduce unnecessary travel and help conserve fuel. He emphasised that collective efforts from citizens and institutions could help lessen the economic burden caused by global instability and disruptions in energy supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister also encouraged offices and private companies to revive work-from-home practices and increase the use of online meetings and virtual conferences wherever possible. According to him, reducing daily commuting and fuel consumption would support national economic stability during a period of global uncertainty.

Highlighting the broader impact of the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States, PM Modi noted that rising global oil prices and disruptions in supply chains have created pressure on countries dependent on imported crude oil, including India. He appealed to citizens to use petrol, diesel and gas responsibly and adopt measures that reduce the burden on national resources.

The Prime Minister further stressed the importance of public participation during challenging times and recalled how the country collectively adapted during the Covid-19 pandemic through remote work systems, online education and digital communication platforms. He suggested that similar temporary adjustments could once again help the country navigate the current economic situation.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
09:58 AM
educational institutions PM Modi Narendra Modi Online class West Asia conflict
Similar stories
NCERT

NCERT RIE Admissions 2026: Council Announces CEE Exam Date, Registration Schedule

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Assures Fair Probe in Paper Leak Controversy; Check All Official Up. . .

UGC NET 2026

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: NTA Introduces Special Facility for Visually Impaired. . .

CTET 2026

CTET 2026: September Session Registration Begins; Check Exam Schedule, Eligibility an. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
US schools want students to write with pen and paper istock.com/wavebreak
Education

Life Skills: Who needs classwork?

NCERT

NCERT RIE Admissions 2026: Council Announces CEE Exam Date, Registration Schedule

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Assures Fair Probe in Paper Leak Controversy; Check All Official Up. . .

UGC NET 2026

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: NTA Introduces Special Facility for Visually Impaired. . .

CTET 2026

CTET 2026: September Session Registration Begins; Check Exam Schedule, Eligibility an. . .

istock.com/abdul rehman
Education

Career counsellor's advice to students before making their final career decision

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality