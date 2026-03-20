NIFTEE 2026 Results Declared for BDes, MDes; Scorecards Available Online

Summary Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ According to the official notification, the Stage 1 entrance examination was conducted on February 8, 2026, for a range of programmes including BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and lateral entry courses

The National Testing Agency has announced the results of the NIFTEE 2026 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/.

According to the official notification, the Stage 1 entrance examination was conducted on February 8, 2026, for a range of programmes including BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and lateral entry courses.

The exam was held in Hindi and English across 129 centres in 97 cities nationwide. Depending on the programme, candidates appeared for either a computer-based test (CBT) or a paper-based test (PBT).

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The agency confirmed that Stage 1 results have been declared on March 20, 2026 for most programmes. However, for the BFTech course, the final result will be announced separately, as there is no Stage 2 examination for this programme.

NIFTEE 2026 Scorecard: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ Click on the “NIFT 2026 Stage 1 Result” link on the homepage Enter your application number and date of birth/password Submit the details Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the next stages of admission.