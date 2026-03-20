NTA

NIFTEE 2026 Results Declared for BDes, MDes; Scorecards Available Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
16:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/
According to the official notification, the Stage 1 entrance examination was conducted on February 8, 2026, for a range of programmes including BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and lateral entry courses

The National Testing Agency has announced the results of the NIFTEE 2026 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/.

According to the official notification, the Stage 1 entrance examination was conducted on February 8, 2026, for a range of programmes including BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and lateral entry courses.

The exam was held in Hindi and English across 129 centres in 97 cities nationwide. Depending on the programme, candidates appeared for either a computer-based test (CBT) or a paper-based test (PBT).

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency confirmed that Stage 1 results have been declared on March 20, 2026 for most programmes. However, for the BFTech course, the final result will be announced separately, as there is no Stage 2 examination for this programme.

NIFTEE 2026 Scorecard: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/
  2. Click on the “NIFT 2026 Stage 1 Result” link on the homepage
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth/password
  4. Submit the details
  5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the next stages of admission.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2026
16:30 PM
NTA Results out
Similar stories
Uttar Pradesh government

UP Board Result 2026: Schools Asked to Upload Class 12 Internal Marks by March 25

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 to Have Two Hall Tickets? Key Details Explained by the Maharashtra State. . .

Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Opens JKCET 2026 Application Window at jkbopee.gov.in; Get Link to Apply Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 Released - Raise Objections Till March 27

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier’s University

X-Inovaè ’26 at St Xavier's University Kolkata Celebrates Innovation, Strategy and. . .

Uttar Pradesh government

UP Board Result 2026: Schools Asked to Upload Class 12 Internal Marks by March 25

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Introduces Comic-Style Brochure to Make Engineering Fun and Accessible

IIM Lucknow

IIM Lucknow Convocation Sees 504 MBA Graduates Among 807 Awardees; Read Details

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 to Have Two Hall Tickets? Key Details Explained by the Maharashtra State. . .

Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Opens JKCET 2026 Application Window at jkbopee.gov.in; Get Link to Apply Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality