CUET PG 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Ends Today; Application Correction Begins Soon
Posted on 23 Jan 2026
17:48 PM
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for CUET PG 2026, the Common University Entrance Test for admission into postgraduate programmes, on January 23, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
The last date for fee submission is January 25, 2026, while the correction window for application details will open on January 28 and close on January 30, 2026. The examination is expected to be conducted in March 2026.
CUET PG 2026: Steps to Apply
Candidates facing difficulties in registration can contact NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or via email at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.