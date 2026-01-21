JEE Main 2026 Dress Code: Rules on Jackets, Caps and Full-Sleeved Clothing for Candidates

Summary The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 is set to begin today, January 21, with exams scheduled to continue until January 29 JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted in two shifts each day

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 is set to begin today, January 21, with exams scheduled to continue until January 29. As candidates head to examination centres across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised students to plan their attire carefully, particularly in colder regions, to avoid delays during security checks.

Although the NTA has not issued an official dress code for JEE Main 2026, guidelines followed in previous sessions suggest that candidates should wear light and simple clothing. Jackets, sweaters, and full-sleeved garments are generally permitted, provided they do not contain metal buttons, zippers, or large accessories that could trigger additional screening.

Male candidates may wear trousers, jeans, or shirts without metal components, while female candidates are advised to opt for salwar-kameez or similar attire that allows easy verification. Footwear should also be simple and free from metal parts. All types of watches, jewellery, belts, and accessories must be left outside the examination hall.

Sikh candidates are allowed to carry religious articles such as the kara and kirpan, in accordance with established norms.

The NTA has reiterated that candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying geometry or pencil boxes, handbags, purses, papers, stationery, printed or written material, eatables, water bottles, mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators, docupens, slide rules, log tables, electronic watches, metallic items, or any other electronic gadgets into the examination hall.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning shift will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, while the evening shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to consider local weather conditions while choosing their clothing and to strictly follow the entry instructions issued at their respective examination centres. In case of any issues or queries, candidates may contact the NTA helpdesk at +91-11-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.

With lakhs of students appearing for one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations, adherence to guidelines is expected to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.