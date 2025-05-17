NTA Announces NCHM JEE Answer Key 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in- Read Details Inside

Summary Candidates can check their NCHM JEE 2025 answer key by visiting the official website- exams.nta.ac.in he testing agency has dropped one question from the NCHM JEE final answer key 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer key for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) answer key 2025 today. Candidates can check their NCHM JEE 2025 answer key by visiting the official website- exams.nta.ac.in.

NCHM JEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025 at 118 examination centres for 11,068 candidates. The answer key was issued on May 7 and students were allowed to raise objections against the key by May 10. The testing agency has dropped one question from the NCHM JEE final answer key 2025. The results for the same will be prepared and declared on the basis of the final answer key.

NCHM JEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM On the homepage, click on the link ‘National Council for Hotel Management (NCHMJEE) 2025 - Final Answer Key’ NCHM JEE answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen Download and check the final answer key pdf