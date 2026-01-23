National Medical Commission (NMC)

MBBS Admission 2025-26: NMC Extends Data Submission Deadline; Check Revised Date

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2026
13:54 PM

Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced an extension of the deadline for submitting online information related to admissions to the first-year MBBS course.
The extension was formally communicated through a public notice addressed to the Principals and Deans of all medical colleges and institutions in India.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced an extension of the deadline for submitting online information related to admissions to the first-year MBBS course for the academic session 2025–26. As per the latest circular issued by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), medical colleges across the country have now been granted time until January 31, 2026, midnight, to complete the online submission process.

The extension was formally communicated through a public notice addressed to the Principals and Deans of all medical colleges and institutions in India. In its notification, the NMC stated that the revised deadline has been approved for uploading complete details of students admitted to the first year of the MBBS programme for the 2025–26 academic year.

The decision to extend the timeline was taken after the commission received several representations from medical institutions. The NMC also observed that a number of colleges had either failed to submit the required admission information or had only partially filled in the details within the previously prescribed deadline through the commission’s online portal.

The NMC has reiterated that the submission of MBBS admission data is mandatory under the “Criteria for Identification of Students Admitted in Excess of Admission Capacity of Medical College Regulations, 1997.” The requirement is also in accordance with various directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to ensure proper monitoring and transparency in the medical admission process. The commission has clearly stated that the current extension should be treated as the final opportunity for institutions to provide the necessary information.

Medical colleges have been instructed to log in to the official NMC online portal and carefully enter all details related to admitted MBBS students. Institutions must ensure that the information uploaded is accurate, complete, and submitted within the revised timeline.

The NMC has urged all medical colleges to strictly adhere to the extended deadline to avoid any regulatory action. Timely compliance, the commission emphasised, is essential to maintain transparency and accountability in MBBS admissions for the academic year 2025–26.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2026
13:55 PM
