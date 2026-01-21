NLUs to Release CLAT 2026 Second Merit List Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Updates

Summary Candidates whose names appear in the list will be eligible for admission to participating National Law Universities Failure to pay the required fees on time may result in cancellation of the allotted seat, which will then be offered to the next eligible candidate

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is expected to release the CLAT 2026 second merit list shortly on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates whose names appear in the list will be eligible for admission to participating National Law Universities.

The CLAT 2026 merit list is provisional, meaning candidates must complete the admission and fee payment process within the stipulated deadline to secure their allotted seats. Failure to pay the required fees on time may result in cancellation of the allotted seat, which will then be offered to the next eligible candidate.

CLAT 2026 Second Merit List: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the CLAT 2026 link on the homepage Go to the Notifications section Select the link for the CLAT 2026 Second Merit List (Second Counselling Round) The merit list PDF will appear on the screen Download and save the PDF for future reference