National Law Universities
NLUs to Release CLAT 2026 Second Merit List Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Updates
Posted on 21 Jan 2026
17:35 PM
File Image
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is expected to release the CLAT 2026 second merit list shortly on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates whose names appear in the list will be eligible for admission to participating National Law Universities.
The CLAT 2026 merit list is provisional, meaning candidates must complete the admission and fee payment process within the stipulated deadline to secure their allotted seats. Failure to pay the required fees on time may result in cancellation of the allotted seat, which will then be offered to the next eligible candidate.
CLAT 2026 Second Merit List: Steps to Download