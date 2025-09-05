NIRF 2025
NIRF Rankings 2025: No Shift at the Spot 1 for Law Category, Competition Tightens in the Top 10
Posted on 05 Sep 2025
14:02 PM
Once again, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has retained its position as the top-ranked law institute in the country, reaffirming its legacy of academic excellence and legal scholarship. While National Law Universities (NLUs) continue to dominate the top tiers of the list, this year’s rankings have also seen a notable rise of central and private universities, reflecting the growing diversity, accessibility, and quality of legal education in India.
Rank 1-The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, secured the #1 rank in the NIRF 2024 Law category, maintaining its top position for the seventh consecutive year, and achieved a total score of 83.83 points. Fast forward to NIRF Rankings 2025, NLSIU continues to hold the #1 ranking, which marks its eighth year in a row at the summit of India’s law institutions. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru
Rank 2- In 2024, National Law University, Delhi, secured the #2 spot in the NIRF rankings for the Law category, with its peer institution, NLSIU Bengaluru, retaining the top position. The consistency in its performance continued into NIRF 2025, where NLU Delhi once again held onto its #2 rank, trailing NLSIU Bengaluru, which remained firmly at #1 Notably, the university achieved an overall score of 80.00 in 2025, reflecting a marginal increase in its performance metrics compared to previous years. This sustained second-place ranking underscores NLU Delhi’s position as one of the leading institutions in legal education across India, demonstrating unwavering academic excellence and research capacity. National Law University, Delhi
Rank 3- In 2024, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad secured the 3rd rank in the NIRF Law category, achieving a score of 77.05 points, firmly behind NLSIU Bengaluru and NLU Delhi. In NIRF Ranking 2025, NALSAR maintained its 3rd-place position, continuing to trail the two National Law Universities—though the exact score for 2025 has not been publicly reported. This consistent ranking highlights NALSAR's sustained standing among India's premier legal education institutions. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
Rank 4- The WBNUJS Kolkata was ranked 4th among law colleges in India under the NIRF 2024 framework, earning a score of 76.39 points, trailing behind NLSIU Bengaluru, NLU Delhi, and NALSAR Hyderabad. In the NIRF 2025 rankings, the university maintained its strong position, continuing to hold the 4th rank identically. This consistency underscores WBNUJS’s stable performance amidst evolving competitiveness in India's legal education sector. WBNUJS Kolkata
Rank 5- The Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, held the 8th position in the NIRF Law rankings 2024, trailing behind institutions such as NLU Delhi, NALSAR Hyderabad, and WBNUJS Kolkata, with a score of 69.56 points. The following year in NIRF 2025 Ranking, it marked a significant upward movement for GNLU—it climbed three places to secure the 5th rank, entering the top five among India's law colleges. This advancement reflects GNLU’s improving performance across key evaluation parameters like teaching, learning resources, research, graduate outcomes, outreach, and perception. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
Rank 6- The Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, under IIT Kharagpur, was ranked 7th among India’s law institutions, reflecting a rise from its 9th position in 2023. IIT Kharagpur further improved its standing, moving up to the 6th rank in the NIRF Law category 2025, outperforming institutes like Symbiosis Law School and reflecting its growing prominence in legal education. This steady upward trajectory underscores IIT Kharagpur law school's strengthening academic and research credentials. IIT Kharagpur
Rank 7- The Symbiosis Law School, Pune held a commendable 5th position in the NIRF Law category 2024, making it the highest-ranked private law institution in Maharashtra, with a solid score of 74.62 points. In NIRF 2025, however, the competition intensified: while SLS Pune remained among the top-tier law schools, it dropped to 7th place, giving way to rising contenders such as GNLU Gandhinagar, which climbed to 5th. Notably, the exact 2025 score for SLS Pune wasn’t provided in the sources, but its slight slide in rank signals tightening competition in India’s legal education landscape. Symbiosis Law School, Pune
Rank 8- In the NIRF Law Rankings for 2024, Jamia Millia Islamia secured a respectable 6th position, with a score of 73.12 points, establishing itself as a strong contender among India’s top legal institutions. The university experienced a slight drop, moving to the 8th rank in the NIRF 2025 Rankings law category. Despite this shift, Jamia Millia Islamia continues to hold a significant place among India's leading law schools, reflecting its consistent strength in legal education and academic performance. Jamia Millia Islamia University
Rank 9- Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held the 12th position in the NIRF Law rankings 2024 among Indian law institutions—a ranking that placed it as the second-best law college in Uttar Pradesh. AMU continued to climb the ladder, advancing to the 9th rank in the NIRF Law 2025 category, reflecting a notable improvement and growing recognition among central law institutions. This steady rise underscores AMU’s strengthening academic profile in legal education. Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 10- In 2024, SOA was placed 9th nationally in the NIRF Law category, demonstrating its position as one of India’s top private law institutions. In NIRF Ranking 2025, SOA witnessed a decline in its position and moved to the 10th position. Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Odisha
Last updated on 05 Sep 2025
14:03 PM
