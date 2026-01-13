IIT Jammu, Skill-Lync to Offer Industry-Aligned Courses in Future Mobility Engineering

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has entered into a strategic partnership with Skill-Lync to introduce certificate programmes in future mobility engineering. The collaboration seeks to bridge the growing skill gap as the industry undergoes a significant transformation driven by electric vehicles, software-defined platforms and advanced engineering systems.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has entered into a strategic partnership with Skill-Lync to introduce certificate programmes in future mobility engineering, aiming to support the rapidly evolving needs of India’s automotive and mobility sector. The collaboration seeks to bridge the growing skill gap as the industry undergoes a significant transformation driven by electric vehicles, software-defined platforms and advanced engineering systems.

As part of the partnership, Skill-Lync, which operates through a joint venture with the Institute Incubation and Innovation Council of IIT Jammu (I3C–IIT Jammu), will roll out a range of industry-oriented learning programmes. These courses will integrate IIT Jammu’s academic strength and research-based approach with Skill-Lync’s industry-validated curriculum design and hands-on learning exposure, according to an official spokesperson.

Interested candidates can apply for the certificate courses through Skill-Lync’s official platform as well as via IIT Jammu’s course listings. Upon successful completion of the programmes, participants will receive certificates jointly issued by IIT Jammu, I3C–IIT Jammu and Skill-Lync. The certificates will reflect both the academic framework and the applied learning outcomes achieved through the courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past three years, Skill-Lync has collaborated with more than 80 organisations across the automotive and mobility ecosystem and has trained over 20,000 engineering professionals. Its training portfolio spans key domains such as electric vehicles, electronics, embedded systems, advanced manufacturing and software-driven engineering. Insights gained from these industry partnerships have been incorporated into Skill-Lync’s learning frameworks to ensure alignment with real-world engineering tools, workflows and professional expectations.

A senior representative from I3C–IIT Jammu stated that the collaboration is in line with the institute’s focus on promoting engineering excellence and supporting initiatives that address the emerging requirements of the mobility and automotive sectors. The partnership, the official said, strengthens the institute’s efforts to deliver relevant and future-ready education.

Skill-Lync Co-Founder Krishna Bandaru highlighted that the association with IIT Jammu would enhance industry-driven learning by adding academic structure, credibility and long-term value. He noted that Skill-Lync’s extensive engagement with leading automotive organisations would help shape programmes that are both practical and academically robust.

India’s mobility ecosystem is witnessing a major transition, driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and the emergence of software-defined vehicle platforms. Automakers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and MG Motor India are increasingly shifting towards EV architectures, connected vehicle systems and software-led technologies. As vehicles become more electrified and software-centric, the demand for engineers with expertise in EV systems, battery technologies, power electronics, embedded software, SDV platforms, over-the-air architectures and data-driven decision systems continues to rise.

To promote broader participation, Skill-Lync has also announced introductory scholarship benefits for eligible applicants enrolling in the certificate programmes. The initiative is expected to provide aspiring engineers with industry-relevant skills while supporting India’s transition towards next-generation mobility solutions.