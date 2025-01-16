NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Revises Round 3 Schedule, Check Fresh Dates Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for the Round 3 counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in As per the recent official notice, the last date to register has been extended till January 19, 2025 and will remain active till 12 noon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the Round 3 counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the recent official notice, the last date to register has been extended till January 19, 2025 and will remain active till 12 noon. The choice filling window will close on January 20, 2025 and the choice locking window will open on January 19 at 4 pm and close on January 20, 2025 at 8 am. The processing of seat allotment will be done from January 20 to January 21, 2025. The seat allotment result for Round 3 will be released on January 21, 2025.

Candidates who have acquired a seat can report to the allotted college or institute from January 22 to January 29, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 30 to January 31, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Click on submit and login to the account Once done, fill the application form Make the payment of the application fee and click on submit Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

