NCERT

Delhi Schools Gear Up for NCERT Foundational Learning Assessment of Class 3 Students

PTI
PTI
Posted on 03 Jan 2026
11:36 AM

File Image

Summary
NCERT will conduct the Foundational Learning Study to assess and strengthen the basic learning competencies of Delhi students at the Grade 3 level.
The list of participating schools will be shared in advance.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training will conduct the Foundational Learning Study to assess and strengthen the basic learning competencies of Delhi students at the Grade 3 level of the current academic year, a statement said.

According to the Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the study is tentatively scheduled to be held during February-March 2026 in selected, sampled schools. The list of participating schools will be shared in advance.

The Foundational Learning Study (FLS) is designed to understand how well students acquire basic reading, writing and numeracy skills by the end of the foundational stage, the statement said.

This is a collaborative initiative of SCERT and NCERT, it said.

As part of the preparations, NCERT has shared sample assessment tasks in Hindi and English to familiarise teachers and students with the assessment format and process.

Heads of schools and principals have been asked to ensure that Class 3 teachers help students practise these sample activities to improve their understanding and readiness, according to the SCERT.

It stated that schools have also been advised to expose students to a variety of practice questions, in line with the shared sample tasks, to help build familiarity and strengthen basic skills.

It emphasised that the cooperation of schools will be crucial for the smooth and effective implementation of the study and for promoting strong foundational learning outcomes among students.

Clarifying the nature of the exercise, NCERT said that the FLS is not an examination or test. It is a diagnostic survey and does not involve grading or certification of individual students, nor does it serve as a rating or certification of schools.

The findings are used to inform policy decisions, improve classroom practices and strengthen foundational education under the National Education Policy 2020.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2026
11:37 AM
NCERT National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Assessment
