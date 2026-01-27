FMGE December 2025 Result - Check Release Date and Passing Criteria by NBEMS

Summary The FMGE examination was conducted on January 17, 2026, across designated test centres. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official NBEMS website by logging in with their registered credentials.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to declare the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session by February 17, 2026, as per the official information bulletin. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official NBEMS website by logging in with their registered credentials. The FMGE examination was conducted on January 17, 2026, across designated test centres.

The FMGE is a mandatory screening examination conducted by NBEMS for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have obtained their primary medical qualification from institutions outside India and wish to practice medicine in the country. Qualifying for the FMGE is essential before candidates can register with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the respective State Medical Council.

To be declared qualified, candidates must secure a minimum of 150 marks out of a total of 300. The FMGE question paper comprises 300 multiple-choice questions, which are administered in two separate sessions. Each session contains 150 questions and is conducted over a duration of 150 minutes.

The examination pattern includes multiple timed sections within each session. For instance, if a session is divided into three sections—A, B, and C—each section consists of 50 questions, with a fixed time limit of 50 minutes allotted per section. Candidates must complete each section within the specified time, as no additional time is provided.

FMGE is held twice a year and serves as a qualifying or screening test for foreign medical graduates. Clearing the examination confirms that a candidate has met the eligibility criteria laid down by NBEMS and the erstwhile Medical Council of India. Successful candidates become eligible to proceed with the registration process as medical practitioners in India, subject to prevailing regulations.