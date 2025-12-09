NBEMS Opens FMGE December 2025 Edit Window; Admit Card Release Date Announced

Summary Registered candidates can now make corrections to their applications by visiting the official website natboard.edu.in According to the notification, the FMGE December 2025 application edit window will remain open until December 11, 2025

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the edit facility for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 application forms. Registered candidates can now make corrections to their applications by visiting the official website natboard.edu.in.

According to the notification, the FMGE December 2025 application edit window will remain open until December 11, 2025. Candidates are allowed to modify all details except their name, nationality, email ID, mobile number, and test city.

NBEMS has also announced that a final selective edit window will be available from December 29 to 31, 2025, during which candidates will be permitted to correct their photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FMGE December 2025 screening test is scheduled for January 17, 2026, and will be conducted in a single shift from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

As per the exam schedule, candidates will be able to download their test city intimation slip on January 2, 2026, followed by the admit cards on January 14, 2026. The results for the FMGE December session will be declared on February 17, 2026.

The FMGE screening test is conducted for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who hold medical degrees from foreign universities. Clearing the FMGE is essential for obtaining a practice certificate from the Medical Council of India, enabling candidates to practice medicine in the country.