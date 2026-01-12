GPAT 2026 Registration Closes Today - Check Application Edit Details and Key Dates

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 today, January 12. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the GPAT 2026 application process through the official website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 today, January 12. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the GPAT 2026 application process through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

To apply for GPAT 2026, candidates must visit natboard.edu.in, select the GPAT link under the examination section, and access the GPAT 2026 application form. Applicants are required to fill in the necessary personal and academic details, upload the prescribed documents, pay the application fee online, and submit the form. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Candidates applying for GPAT 2026 are required to pay the application fee online. The fee is set at ₹3,500 for candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are required to pay ₹2,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBEMS has also announced the timeline for the application correction facility. The GPAT 2026 correction window will open on January 16 and remain active until January 19, allowing candidates to edit details submitted in their application forms. In addition, a separate pre-edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect images will be available from February 6 to February 9. Candidates will be given another chance to update their images during the final correction window from February 17 to February 19.

The GPAT 2026 exam will be held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM on March 7 in computer-based test mode. The test will consist of 125 multiple-choice questions covering important pharmacy subjects, with a total of 500 marks. According to the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions.

As per the examination timeline, the GPAT 2026 city intimation slip will be released on February 24 to help candidates plan their travel and logistics. The admit card for GPAT 2026 will be issued on March 2, and candidates will be able to download it from the official portal. The results of GPAT 2026 are scheduled to be declared on April 7.

GPAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme offered by around 800 institutions across India.