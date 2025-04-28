NBEMS Begins FMGE June 2025 Registration at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link to Apply Inside

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in As per the official schedule, the FMGE June 2025 application deadline is May 17

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) commenced the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) in June 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the FMGE June 2025 application deadline is May 17. FMGE is essential for Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India for getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any state medical council on or after March 15, 2022.

FMGE June 2025: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Availability of information bulletin on NBEMS website: April 28

Online Submission of the application form: April 28 (3 pm onwards to May 17 (11:55 pm)

Date of examination: July 26

Declaration of result: By August 26

FMGE June 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Go to natboard.edu.in Go to examinations and then FMGE Open the application link Read the instructions and then click on the registration link Provide the requested information and then submit Now, login and fill out the application form Upload documents and pay the application fee Submit your form Save the confirmation page for further use

FMGE June 2025: Direct Link