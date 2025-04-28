National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Begins FMGE June 2025 Registration at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link to Apply Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2025
16:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in
As per the official schedule, the FMGE June 2025 application deadline is May 17

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) commenced the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) in June 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the FMGE June 2025 application deadline is May 17. FMGE is essential for Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India for getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any state medical council on or after March 15, 2022.

FMGE June 2025: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Availability of information bulletin on NBEMS website: April 28

Online Submission of the application form: April 28 (3 pm onwards to May 17 (11:55 pm)

Date of examination: July 26

Declaration of result: By August 26

FMGE June 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Go to natboard.edu.in
  2. Go to examinations and then FMGE
  3. Open the application link
  4. Read the instructions and then click on the registration link
  5. Provide the requested information and then submit
  6. Now, login and fill out the application form
  7. Upload documents and pay the application fee
  8. Submit your form
  9. Save the confirmation page for further use

FMGE June 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 28 Apr 2025
16:34 PM
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NBEMS FMGE June 2024
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards Cancels RRB JE CBT 2 April 22 Exam- Check Details Inside

Nurse

Bihar Technical Service Commission Invites Applications for 11389 Staff Nurse Posts- . . .

Answer Key

MAH CET Answer Key 2025 for MBA, MMS Exam OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details Here

KTET 2024

KTET November Results 2024 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards Cancels RRB JE CBT 2 April 22 Exam- Check Details Inside

Saurabh Shukla at The Heritage Academy Film Festival
The Heritage Academy, Kolkata

Saurabh Shukla Enthralls Students at The Heritage Academy's Media Mosaic 2025

Vamika Singhal, Entrepreneur, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025
18 Under 18 Awards

Meet Vamika Singhal - Guwahati's Teen Titan of Tech and Entrepreneurship, 18 under 18. . .

Nurse

Bihar Technical Service Commission Invites Applications for 11389 Staff Nurse Posts- . . .

Answer Key

MAH CET Answer Key 2025 for MBA, MMS Exam OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details Here

Representational image
ISC

ISC tweak a boon, to open up more avenues for students in higher education

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality