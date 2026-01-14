NBEMS

NBEMS Announces FET 2025 Schedule; Registration Opens Today at 5 PM

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2026
16:47 PM

File Image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the schedule for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2025. According to the official notification, the registration process for FET 2025 will begin today at 5 pm on the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online until February 3, 2026. The computer-based FET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on March 14, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. NBEMS will declare the FET 2025 results on April 14, 2026.

The Fellowship Entrance Test is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination conducted for admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB) and Fellow of National Board – Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) programmes. Both Indian and foreign candidates are eligible to apply for NBEMS fellowship courses, provided they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

As per the official information, candidates who possess a recognized postgraduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate—including MD, MS, DM, MCh, DNB or DrNB, or an equivalent qualification—or are likely to obtain the same by the specified cut-off date for the admission session, are eligible to apply. Eligibility is subject to fulfilling the required feeder qualifications for the respective fellowship programme.

FET Schedule 2025

  • Availability of information bulletin: January 14, 2026 (from 5 pm onwards)
  • Online application window: January 14, 2026 (5 pm) to February 3, 2026
  • Date of examination: March 14, 2026
  • Result declaration: April 14, 2026

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for detailed instructions, eligibility criteria and updates related to the FET 2025 examination.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2026
16:48 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
