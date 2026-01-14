UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till January 17

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in Along with the answer key, NTA has also opened the challenge window for candidates who wish to raise objections against any question or answer

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key, along with recorded responses and question papers, for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA has also opened the challenge window for candidates who wish to raise objections against any question or answer. Objections can be submitted online till January 17, 2026, by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

According to NTA, all challenges received within the stipulated period will be reviewed by subject experts. If any objection is found to be valid, necessary corrections will be made. The revised answers will be reflected in the final answer key, based on which the UGC NET December 2025 result will be prepared and declared. The final result will be published only after the completion of the review process.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, to determine candidates’ eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes.

As per the marking scheme, each correct answer carries two marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Candidates are advised to carefully compare their responses with the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, within the given timeline, as no further challenges will be entertained after the deadline.