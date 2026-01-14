Answer Key

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till January 17

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2026
17:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Along with the answer key, NTA has also opened the challenge window for candidates who wish to raise objections against any question or answer

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key, along with recorded responses and question papers, for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA has also opened the challenge window for candidates who wish to raise objections against any question or answer. Objections can be submitted online till January 17, 2026, by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

According to NTA, all challenges received within the stipulated period will be reviewed by subject experts. If any objection is found to be valid, necessary corrections will be made. The revised answers will be reflected in the final answer key, based on which the UGC NET December 2025 result will be prepared and declared. The final result will be published only after the completion of the review process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, to determine candidates’ eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes.

As per the marking scheme, each correct answer carries two marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Candidates are advised to carefully compare their responses with the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, within the given timeline, as no further challenges will be entertained after the deadline.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2026
17:54 PM
Answer Key UGC NET 2025
Similar stories
Coaching Centres

Entrance Exams May Shift to Class 11 Level as Centre Seeks to Curb Coaching; Read Lat. . .

Bank exams

UCO Bank Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 173 Generalist, Specialist Officer P. . .

NEET PG

Over 18,000 PG Medical Seats Up for Grabs as MCC Holds NEET PG Round 3 After Cutoff R. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces FET 2025 Schedule; Registration Opens Today at 5 PM

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Coaching Centres

Entrance Exams May Shift to Class 11 Level as Centre Seeks to Curb Coaching; Read Lat. . .

Bank exams

UCO Bank Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 173 Generalist, Specialist Officer P. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Releases FMGE 2026 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in; Exam on January 17

NEET PG

Over 18,000 PG Medical Seats Up for Grabs as MCC Holds NEET PG Round 3 After Cutoff R. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces FET 2025 Schedule; Registration Opens Today at 5 PM

NEET PG 2025

BCECEB Postpones Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Amid Delay in AIQ Counselling; Read Detai. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality