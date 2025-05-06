National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency Releases CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025, 2 questions dropped

Posted on 06 May 2025
File Image

Summary
As per the schedule, CUET PG 2025 took place on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 March 2025, and 1 April 2025 in computer-based Test (CBT) mode across the country
CUET PG 2025 was conducted for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025. Candidates who took the the Common University Entrance Examination for post graduate courses can download the final answer key through the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

As per the schedule, CUET PG 2025 took place on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 March 2025, and 1 April 2025 in computer-based Test (CBT) mode across the country. The exam was conducted for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates, who could choose up to four test papers/subjects and was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.

The provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2025 was released on April 22, 2025 and the objection window was closed on April 24, 2025.

CUET PG Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
  2. On the homepage, click on CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 link available
  3. A new PDF page will open where candidates will have to check the answer key
  4. Download the page and take a printout of the same for further use

CUET PG Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

