NID DAT 2026

NID DAT 2026 Prelims Date Released - Registration Opens for BDes and MDes Courses

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Sep 2025
13:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Institute of Design (NID) has officially begun the registration process for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026.
Interested candidates can now apply online for the entrance exam that offers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate design courses at NID campuses across India.

The National Institute of Design (NID) has officially begun the registration process for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026. Interested candidates can now apply online for the entrance exam that offers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate design courses at NID campuses across India.

Candidates will be able to submit their applications for both BDes and MDes programmes till December 1, 2025(11.59 PM).

Steps to Apply for NID DAT 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official NID admissions website at admissions.nid.edu.
  2. New users must create an account to obtain login credentials.
  3. Log in and complete the application form with all the required personal and academic details.
  4. Scan and upload the necessary documents, including your photograph, signature, and other documents.
  5. Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.
  6. After reviewing all the details, submit the application form.
  7. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

NID DAT is conducted in two stages: the prelims and the mains. The prelims consist of a written test that evaluates candidates' creative skills, visualisation ability, and problem-solving approach. Those who qualify for the prelims are shortlisted for the mains, which involves studio tests and personal interviews.

According to the official schedule released, DAT Prelims 2026 will be conducted on December 21, 2025.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 12 Sep 2025
13:14 PM
NID DAT 2026 National Institute of Design Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Registration
Similar stories
Atal Incubation Centre

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates First Overseas Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi Abu. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Update: SC Hearing on Transparency Plea Today; Counselling Begins in Few. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link & College Wise Rep. . .

IIM

IIM Mumbai, Kailash Kher’s Kkala Join Hands to Launch ‘Artepreneur’ PGDM Progra. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Atal Incubation Centre

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates First Overseas Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi Abu. . .

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025: Exam Centre Address Revised! Changes & Affected Examinees. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Update: SC Hearing on Transparency Plea Today; Counselling Begins in Few. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link & College Wise Rep. . .

IIM

IIM Mumbai, Kailash Kher’s Kkala Join Hands to Launch ‘Artepreneur’ PGDM Progra. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: Mop-Up Round Seat Allocation Deadline Extended; Revised Dates . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality