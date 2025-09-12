NID DAT 2026 Prelims Date Released - Registration Opens for BDes and MDes Courses

Summary The National Institute of Design (NID) has officially begun the registration process for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026. Interested candidates can now apply online for the entrance exam that offers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate design courses at NID campuses across India.

The National Institute of Design (NID) has officially begun the registration process for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026. Interested candidates can now apply online for the entrance exam that offers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate design courses at NID campuses across India.

Candidates will be able to submit their applications for both BDes and MDes programmes till December 1, 2025(11.59 PM).

Steps to Apply for NID DAT 2026

Visit the official NID admissions website at admissions.nid.edu. New users must create an account to obtain login credentials. Log in and complete the application form with all the required personal and academic details. Scan and upload the necessary documents, including your photograph, signature, and other documents. Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods. After reviewing all the details, submit the application form. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

NID DAT is conducted in two stages: the prelims and the mains. The prelims consist of a written test that evaluates candidates' creative skills, visualisation ability, and problem-solving approach. Those who qualify for the prelims are shortlisted for the mains, which involves studio tests and personal interviews.

According to the official schedule released, DAT Prelims 2026 will be conducted on December 21, 2025.

Find the direct application link here.