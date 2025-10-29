MP Board Class 12 Geography Exam Rescheduled; Complete Class 10, 12 Timetable Released

Summary The MP Board Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, while the Class 10 exams will commence on February 11, 2026 According to the official schedule, both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon across examination centres in the state

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the Class 12 exam date for Geography, which will now be held on March 5, 2026. The MP Board Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, while the Class 10 exams will commence on February 11, 2026.

According to the official schedule, both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon across examination centres in the state.

The practical examinations for regular candidates will be held in their respective schools, while self-study students will take their practical exams at designated exam centres from February 10, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

MPBSE has also issued an advisory for students appearing in the 2026 board examinations. All students are required to report to the examination centre by 8 am, as entry gates will close at 8:45 am. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall after that time. The board has clarified that no examination will be postponed or rescheduled due to public or local holidays. Moreover, practical exams may also be conducted on holidays, if necessary.

MP Board 2026 Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule

The Class 10 and 12 board exams for MP state will begin in February, 2026 and both the exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Class 12

Hindi- February 7, 2026

Urdu, Marathi- February 9, 2026

English- February 10, 2026

Physics, Economics, Science, History- February 13, 2026

Biotechnology- February 14, 2026

Sanskrit- February 16, 2026

Drawing and Designing- February 17, 2026

Chemistry, history, business studies- February 18, 2026

Psychology- February 19, 2026

NSQF- February 20, 2026

Agriculture, home science, accountancy- February 21, 2026

Biology- February 23, 2026

Mathematics- February 25, 2026

Political Science- February 26, 2026

Informatic practices- February 27, 2026

Sociology- March 2, 2026

Geography- March 5, 2026

Class 10

Hindi- February 11, 2026

Urdu- February 13, 2026

NSQF- February 14, 2026

English- February 17, 2026

Sanskrit- February 19, 2026

Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi- February 20, 2026

Mathematics- February 24, 2026

Science- February 27, 2026

Social Science- March 3, 2026

The MPBSE has urged students to carefully review the updated timetable and strictly follow the reporting and conduct rules to ensure smooth administration of the 2026 board examinations.