Ministry of Corporate Affairs extends deadline for Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2025- Details

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs extended the deadline for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) for round 2 of its pilot phase. To register for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) for round 2, candidates can visit the official website- pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Previously, the deadline was March 31, 2025, which is now extended to April 15, 2025. The shortlisting & selection for specific opportunities started on April 1 2025. To be eligible, candidates must atleast pass Class 10th and the age limit must be between 21-24 years.

Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2025: Direct Link

Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2025: Benefits

12 months of real-life experience in India's top companies

Monthly assistance of Rs 4500 by Government of India and Rs 500 by Industry

One-time Grant of Rs 6000 for incidentals

The government of India provides insurance coverage for every Intern under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojna

Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2025: Steps to apply

Applicants must visit the official website- pminternship.mca.gov.in Go to the home page, and scroll down to see the Registration option Fill in the registration details and required documents Submit the application and download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for further reference