MCC Issues Revised Schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 and Round 3

This update follows the recent inclusion of 197 additional MBBS seats and the ongoing verification of NRI documents, which led to delays in the previous timeline The seat allotment process for Round 2 will be conducted between September 15 and 16, and the seat allotment results will be declared on September 17

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised schedule for NEET UG 2025 counselling, affecting both Round 2 and Round 3 of the admission process. This update follows the recent inclusion of 197 additional MBBS seats and the ongoing verification of NRI documents, which led to delays in the previous timeline.

As per the updated schedule, candidates can now fill their choices for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling until September 15, 2025. The choice locking facility will be available from 1:00 PM on September 14 to 8:00 AM on September 15.

The seat allotment process for Round 2 will be conducted between September 15 and 16, and the seat allotment results will be declared on September 17. Candidates allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges and complete the joining formalities between September 18 and September 25, 2025. Institutes will verify the data of joined candidates during this period.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule

Choice Filling- September 5 to September 15

Choice Locking- From 1 pm September 14 to 8 am September 15

Processing of Seat Allotment- September 15 to September 16

Result Reporting / Verification of Joined Candidates Data by institutes- September 17

Reporting / Joining- September 18 to September 25

Round 3

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by participating institutes- September 27 to September 28

Registration/Payment- September 29 to October 5 (Payment facility up to 03:00 PM / 11:55 PM on October 5)

Choice filling- September 30 to October 5

Choice locking- From 4 pm to 11:55 pm on October 5, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment- October 6 to October 7

Result Reporting / Verification of Joined Candidates Data by institutes- October 8

Reporting / Joining- October 9 to October 17