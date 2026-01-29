NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended, Seat Matrix Revised - Seat Allotment Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
10:14 AM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice filling and locking deadline for NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling until further notice.
The decision comes in the wake of the release of an updated seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice filling and locking deadline for NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling until further notice, providing additional time to candidates to submit and revise their preferences. Earlier, aspirants were required to complete the process by January 26, 2026. However, the official MCC portal for NEET PG 2025 counselling continues to remain active, enabling candidates to modify and reorder their choices.

The decision comes in the wake of the release of an updated seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Following this update, the Round 3 seat matrix for NEET PG 2025 will be revised to withdraw some and include newly approved postgraduate medical seats.

According to the official notification, the competent authority has decided to extend the All India PG medical counselling process “till further information in the larger interest of candidates.” The notice further clarified that candidates who have already registered for Round 3 counselling will be allowed to exercise fresh choices and modify their existing preferences to include the newly added seats during the extended choice-filling period.

While the extension has been confirmed, the MCC has not announced a revised closing date for choice filling and locking. Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official MCC website for further updates regarding the counselling schedule and related announcements.

The Round 3 seat allotment result for NEET PG 2025 was tentatively expected to be declared on January 29, 2026. However, with the extension of the choice filling deadline, the seat allotment date is also likely to be revised and may not be released as per the earlier schedule.

In a related development, the Supreme Court of India has allowed NEET PG 2025 counselling to proceed for 49 postgraduate medical seats at the Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR). A Bench comprising Justice B. V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order with the objective of ensuring that no postgraduate medical seats remain vacant in the academic session 2025–26.

Candidates participating in NEET PG 2025 counselling are advised to stay updated through official MCC notifications and complete the choice filling process carefully during the extended window.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2026
10:17 AM
NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) National Medical Commission (NMC) NBEMS Seat Matrix
