NEET UG 2025: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window for Round 1 and 2 Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the seat resignation window for candidates allotted seats in the first and second rounds of NEET UG 2025 counselling. Aspirants who wish to withdraw from their allotted seats can apply for resignation until September 24 (6 PM) through the official website — mcc.nic.in.

According to MCC’s official notice, round 1 candidates who were not upgraded in round 2 can resign without losing their security deposit, provided they complete the process within the stipulated time. In contrast, candidates allotted seats in round 2 but now seeking to resign will have to vacate their seats with forfeiture of the security deposit. Similarly, those who were upgraded in round 2 but no longer wish to retain their seats must also resign with security deposit forfeiture.

MCC has clarified that all candidates resigning from their allotted seats must physically report to the allotted institute. The resignation letter will be generated online, and failing to report will render the resignation null and void.

Recently, MCC announced a revision of the round 2 seat allotment list after a government medical college mistakenly submitted double the number of available seats. However, the committee later confirmed that the results of the NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment would remain unchanged despite the correction.