MCC Announces NEET SS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at mcc.nic.in- Check Documents Required

Summary Candidates interested can check the seat allotment results 2025 by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in A total of 5,413 candidates have been allotted a seat in the NEET SS round 1 counselling 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the National Eligibility-cum–Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) round 1 seat allotment results 2025 today. Candidates interested can check the seat allotment results 2025 by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in.

A total of 5,413 candidates have been allotted a seat in the NEET SS round 1 counselling 2025. Students will have to report at the allotted college for document verification between May 22 to May 26. NEET SS Round 2 counselling will begin on June 2. The seat allotment letter will be available on June 11, and classes will start from June 20, as announced earlier.

The NEET SS result 2025 was declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Qualified candidates were eligible to apply for the MCC NEET SS counselling for the Doctorate of Medical (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET SS Counselling 2025: Documents Required

NEET SS admit card issued by NBE

NEET SS rank letter issued by NBEMS

Provisional NEET SS allotment letter issued by MCC

MBBS degree certificate or provisional certificate

MD/ MS/ DNB degree certificate in the concerned specialty

Permanent registration certificate of MBBS/ MD/ MS/ DNB issued by MCI or NBE or State Medical Council