MAHA TET

MAHA TET 2025 Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date and Registration Steps

Posted on 04 Oct 2025
09:41 AM

Summary
The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune, has officially extended the deadline for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 application process. Candidates who are yet to apply can now submit their forms till October 9, 2025.

The online application procedure for MAHA TET 2025 began on September 15, 2025, and comprises multiple steps, including registration, filling out the detailed form, uploading scanned documents, and payment of fees. Applicants can access the official application link at mahatet.in.

Steps to Apply for MAHA TET 2025

  • Visit the official website at mahatet.in.
  • Click on the “New Registration” link.
  • Complete and submit the registration form.
  • Log in using the registered credentials.
  • Fill in the MAHA TET application form.
  • Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee for the exam is set at ₹1,000 for candidates belonging to General, EWS, SEBC, OBC, SBC, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, VJA, and DTA categories. For candidates from SC, ST, and Disabled categories, the fee is ₹700.

The MAHA TET 2025 examination will be conducted on November 23, 2025, while the admit cards will be released on November 10, 2025. The test serves as a qualifying requirement for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Maharashtra.

MAHA TET teacher eligibility test (TET) Registration Maharashtra TET 2025
