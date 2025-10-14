Maharashtra Board Exams 2026: HSC from Feb 10, SSC from Feb 20; Check Full Schedule

Summary The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the schedule for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board examinations for 2026. Ahead of the written examinations, the board has also released dates for practical, graded, oral, and internal assessments, including the NSQF vocational practical exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the schedule for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board examinations for 2026. According to the notification, the HSC exams will be conducted from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while the SSC exams are set to take place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Ahead of the written examinations, the board has also released dates for practical, graded, oral, and internal assessments, including the NSQF vocational practical exams. The Class 12 (HSC) practical exams will be held from January 23 to February 9, 2026, while the Class 10 (SSC) practical and oral assessments will be conducted between February 2 and February 18, 2026.

As per the official announcement, the written exams for both classes will cover subjects such as Information Technology (IT) and General Knowledge, among others, with specific details to be included in the detailed timetable, which will soon be made available on the board’s official website.

Key Dates

HSC (Class 12) Written Exams: February 10 to March 18, 2026

SSC (Class 10) Written Exams: February 20 to March 18, 2026

HSC Practical/Oral/Internal Exams: January 23 to February 9, 2026

SSC Practical/Oral/Internal Exams: February 2 to February 18, 2026

The Maharashtra Board has advised students to prepare as per the announced schedule and regularly check the official website — mahahsscboard.in — for the detailed subject-wise timetable and further updates.