Board Exam 2026

Maharashtra Board Exams 2026: HSC from Feb 10, SSC from Feb 20; Check Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Oct 2025
09:57 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the schedule for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board examinations for 2026.
Ahead of the written examinations, the board has also released dates for practical, graded, oral, and internal assessments, including the NSQF vocational practical exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the schedule for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board examinations for 2026. According to the notification, the HSC exams will be conducted from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while the SSC exams are set to take place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Ahead of the written examinations, the board has also released dates for practical, graded, oral, and internal assessments, including the NSQF vocational practical exams. The Class 12 (HSC) practical exams will be held from January 23 to February 9, 2026, while the Class 10 (SSC) practical and oral assessments will be conducted between February 2 and February 18, 2026.

As per the official announcement, the written exams for both classes will cover subjects such as Information Technology (IT) and General Knowledge, among others, with specific details to be included in the detailed timetable, which will soon be made available on the board’s official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Dates

HSC (Class 12) Written Exams: February 10 to March 18, 2026

SSC (Class 10) Written Exams: February 20 to March 18, 2026

HSC Practical/Oral/Internal Exams: January 23 to February 9, 2026

SSC Practical/Oral/Internal Exams: February 2 to February 18, 2026

The Maharashtra Board has advised students to prepare as per the announced schedule and regularly check the official website — mahahsscboard.in — for the detailed subject-wise timetable and further updates.

Last updated on 14 Oct 2025
09:58 AM
Board Exam 2026 Maharashtra Schools Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) exam schedule
Similar stories
ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Window to Reopen - Schedule & Info That Can be Upd. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 Declared: Check Link, Gender-Wise Cutoffs and Medical Exam Details

bseb

BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today at secondary.biharboardonlin. . .

State Bank of India

State Bank of India Declares SBI CBO Result 2025 at sbi.bank.in; Check Merit List Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Window to Reopen - Schedule & Info That Can be Upd. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 Declared: Check Link, Gender-Wise Cutoffs and Medical Exam Details

bseb

BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today at secondary.biharboardonlin. . .

State Bank of India

State Bank of India Declares SBI CBO Result 2025 at sbi.bank.in; Check Merit List Her. . .

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Counselling Schedule Released; Results Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh

MPESB To Begin Application For MP Police SI Recruitment 2025- Check Vacancy Details H. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality