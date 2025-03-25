MAH LLB CET 2025 Registration Date Extended- Check Last Date to Apply Here

Summary Eligible candidates who want to apply for MAH-LLB 5 Yrs. CET- 2025 and MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET- 2025 can be done through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org As per the official website, the deadline to submit the application has been extended till March 27, 2025

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra extended the MAH LLB CET 2025 registration date. Eligible candidates who want to apply for MAH-LLB 5 Yrs. CET- 2025 and MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET- 2025 can be done through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the official website, the deadline to submit the application has been extended till March 27, 2025. The official notice reads, “No further extension will be given after 27/03/2025. Candidates should take a note of this.”

The decision to extend the last date was taken after the State CET Cell received a request from candidates and parents regarding extension to the form filling of CET 2025. MAH-LLB-3 Year -CET 2025 will be held on May 3 and 4, 2025 and MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 will be held on April 28, 2025.

MAH LLB CET 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the MAH LLB CET 2025 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Once registration is done login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.