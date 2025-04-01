Maharashtra government

MAH CET LLB 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
14:07 PM

File Image

Summary
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will open the MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window on April 1, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do so by visiting the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections in the application form is till April 3, 2025. During this period, candidates should correct their details as mentioned above in the application form through their own login.

To be eligible, candidates must have completed the registration & filled the CET application form completely for the courses LLB 3 Yrs & LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 & have paid the registration fee to make the changes. The candidates are allowed to change the details in the application form which includes- Candidate's Name, Date of Birth, Photograph, Signature and Gender.

MAH CET LLB 2025 Application Correction: Steps to make changes

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Once done, make the corrections on the application form
  5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

According to the schedule, the MAH-LLB-3 Year -CET 2025 will be held on May 3 and 4, 2025 and MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 will be held on April 28, 2025.

Last updated on 01 Apr 2025
14:08 PM
Maharashtra government MAH CET 2025 MAH LLB CET 2024
