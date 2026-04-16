KVS Second Provisional List for Balvatika, Class 1 Admission 2026 Today; Third List Soon

Summary The list will be published on the official KVS portals and will include candidates selected against vacant seats remaining after the first round, the results of which were declared on April 9 and 10 Students who do not secure admission in this round will still have one final chance, as KVS is scheduled to release a third provisional list on April 21, subject to seat availability

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release the second provisional admission list for Class 1 and Balvatika admissions today, April 16, marking a crucial phase in the 2026–27 academic session intake process.

The list will be published on the official KVS portals and will include candidates selected against vacant seats remaining after the first round, the results of which were declared on April 9 and 10. With a large number of applicants already filtered out, the second list is expected to drive another round of admissions activity across Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide.

Students who do not secure admission in this round will still have one final chance, as KVS is scheduled to release a third provisional list on April 21, subject to seat availability.

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Documents Required

Parents and guardians must keep the following documents ready at the time of admission:

Birth certificate

Proof of residence

Passport-size photographs

Caste and income certificates (if applicable)

Service certificate (for government employees)

Distance declaration form under the RTE quota

KVS 2nd Provisional List 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: kvsangathan.nic.in or admission.kvs.gov.in

Click on “Class 1 Admission 2026–27”

Select “Second Provisional List” / “Lottery Result 2026–27”

Choose your region, state, and school

View the list in PDF format

Check your child’s name and download the file for reference

The release of the second list is expected to heighten anticipation among parents, as competition remains intense for limited seats in the centrally run school system. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions.