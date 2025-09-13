KEA Extends KCET 2025 Round 3 College Reporting Deadline- Check Revised Schedule Here

Summary Candidates who have been allotted seats in the third round must now report to their allotted institutes by September 14, 2025, to confirm their admission The final seat allotment result for KCET 2025 Round 3 was declared on September 11

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for college reporting for Round 3 of the KCET 2025 counselling. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the third round must now report to their allotted institutes by September 14, 2025, to confirm their admission.

The final seat allotment result for KCET 2025 Round 3 was declared on September 11. As per the official notice, candidates must complete the fee payment and download their seat confirmation slip by September 13. The KEA also clarified that any fees or caution deposits paid during earlier rounds will be adjusted in the current round.

To confirm their admission, candidates must carry original documents, two sets of photocopies, and a mobile device while reporting to the allotted college. The use of mobile devices may be necessary for digital verification or accessing admission portals during the reporting process.

In view of the tight schedule for the remaining counselling and admission procedures, KEA has directed all participating colleges to treat Saturdays, Sundays, and even Gazetted Holidays as working days. The move aims to ensure a smooth and timely completion of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to follow the official KEA portal and their respective college instructions closely to avoid last-minute issues.