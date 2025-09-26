Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Option Entry Ongoing; Check Full Schedule

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling process. KEA has scheduled the PGCET mock allotment result for September 29.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling process, starting with the option entry on September 24. While students had been eagerly awaiting the counselling schedule after the PGCET results, the process has faced difficulties right from the start, leaving candidates anxious.

As per the official notification released on September 20, KEA was to activate the option entry portal at 11 AM on September 24. However, the link was made available only later that evening, causing initial confusion. Even after accessing the portal, candidates reported errors that disrupted the process.

During option entry, students must select their qualifying UG course, enter marks, and upload their provisional degree certificate. However, several courses such as BBA, BA, BCom, and BCA were missing from the drop-down menu. This left many students unsure about how to proceed with prioritising their options.

Adding to the challenges, several universities delayed UG result declarations, preventing candidates from securing their provisional degree certificates before the deadline. Many aspirants fear missing the option entry process altogether as the September 28 cut-off approaches.

KEA has scheduled the PGCET mock allotment result for September 29, after which candidates will be able to edit their exercised options between September 29 and October 3. The first round provisional allotment result will be released on October 3, followed by the final allotment result on October 4. Allotted candidates will be able to fill in their choice from October 4 to October 7, with the fee payment window opening from October 6 to October 8.