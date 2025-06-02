KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Spot Rank List Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Read Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
13:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to check KCET rank list 2025 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
As per the schedule, KCET results 2025 were declared on May 24

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced that it will issue the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 spot rank list today, June 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to check KCET rank list 2025 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“The scores of those who have registered for the Second PUC and those who have applied for revaluation are being combined and will be published on the website #Rank after 2 pm on June 2,” said KEA in a post on X.

As per the schedule, KCET results 2025 were declared on May 24. A total of 3,11,991 appeared for the exam, and 2,75,677 were declared qualified. KCET 2025 results of close to 10,000 students were delayed due to incorrect registration numbers. KEA reopened the window for candidates without ranks to submit marks in Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2025 on May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

KCET Counselling 2025 will begin soon. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
13:38 PM
KCET 2025 KCET Counselling
Similar stories
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is J. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is J. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers List – Rajit Gupta Tops; Devdutta Majhi Leads in Female C. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

HTET

Board of School Education, Haryana Reopens HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality