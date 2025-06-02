KCET 2025 Spot Rank List Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Read Details Here

Summary Candidates will be able to check KCET rank list 2025 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in As per the schedule, KCET results 2025 were declared on May 24

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced that it will issue the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 spot rank list today, June 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to check KCET rank list 2025 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“The scores of those who have registered for the Second PUC and those who have applied for revaluation are being combined and will be published on the website #Rank after 2 pm on June 2,” said KEA in a post on X.

As per the schedule, KCET results 2025 were declared on May 24. A total of 3,11,991 appeared for the exam, and 2,75,677 were declared qualified. KCET 2025 results of close to 10,000 students were delayed due to incorrect registration numbers. KEA reopened the window for candidates without ranks to submit marks in Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2025 on May 26.

KCET Counselling 2025 will begin soon. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.