KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Results Announced by KEA- Details Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially declared the final seat allotment results for the third round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 counselling. The results, released on September 11 after 2 PM, are available on the KEA’s official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

This round covers admissions for a wide range of undergraduate professional courses, including engineering, architecture, veterinary sciences, BSc nursing, BPharma, allied health sciences, and others.

According to the KEA, candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must mandatorily secure admission in the allotted college. No option to modify or surrender the seat will be available, making this a crucial and binding step in the counselling process. The deadline for payment of fees and downloading the seat confirmation slip is September 13. Candidates who paid fees or caution deposits in earlier rounds will have those amounts adjusted automatically against the current allotment.

Candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges by September 13 with all original documents, two sets of photocopies, and a mobile device, likely for verification purposes. Failure to report within the stipulated time will result in cancellation of the seat, and the vacated seats will be handed over to the respective colleges.

KEA also confirmed that 14,940 BTech seats and 413 BArch seats that remained unfilled during this round have already been returned to the institutions. Additionally, any seats that are allotted in this round but not claimed by the final deadline will also be surrendered to the colleges in the following days.

Earlier in the day, KEA published the KCET Round 3 cut-off ranks, offering insights into seat allocation trends across various colleges and disciplines.

The conclusion of Round 3 marks a significant phase in the KCET 2025 counselling process. Students are advised to complete all required steps promptly to avoid losing their allotted seats.

Further announcements regarding additional rounds or spot admissions, if any, are expected to be made by KEA based on seat availability.