Answer Key

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 OUT at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link to Raise Objections Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Apr 2025
19:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the provisional answer key through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
As per the schedule, the subject wise provisional answer key for SSLC exam 1 was published on April 4

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board issued Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the provisional answer key through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the subject wise provisional answer key for SSLC exam 1 was published on April 4 and the objection window was also opened then. The challenge window will remain open till 5.30 pm on April 6, 2025. Karnataka SSLC examination commenced on March 21 and ended on April 4, 2025.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the KSEAB SSLC provisional answer key can do it through the official website of KSEAB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the answer key link
  4. Again a new page will open where the subjects and the answer key links will available
  5. Click on the subject and the answer key will be displayed
  6. Check and download the answer key
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 05 Apr 2025
19:21 PM
Answer Key Karnataka SSLC
Similar stories
WBSSC

West Bengal School Service Commission Announces Fresh Job Drive in Vacant School Post. . .

IDBI Bank

IDBI SCO Recruitment 2025: 119 vacancies notified; Know eligibility and other details. . .

Meghalaya Board of School Education

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Out - Pass Percentage, Merit List and Re Evaluation Details!

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 - Expected Dates, Download Steps and Vacancy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBSSC

West Bengal School Service Commission Announces Fresh Job Drive in Vacant School Post. . .

IDBI Bank

IDBI SCO Recruitment 2025: 119 vacancies notified; Know eligibility and other details. . .

Meghalaya Board of School Education

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Out - Pass Percentage, Merit List and Re Evaluation Details!

IIT Bombay

Hult Prize Nationals 2025 - India's Brightest Changemakers Shine at IIT Bombay

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 - Expected Dates, Download Steps and Vacancy

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Objection Submission Deadline Today - Guidelines and Result De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality