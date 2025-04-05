Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 OUT at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link to Raise Objections Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the provisional answer key through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in As per the schedule, the subject wise provisional answer key for SSLC exam 1 was published on April 4

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board issued Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the provisional answer key through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the subject wise provisional answer key for SSLC exam 1 was published on April 4 and the objection window was also opened then. The challenge window will remain open till 5.30 pm on April 6, 2025. Karnataka SSLC examination commenced on March 21 and ended on April 4, 2025.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the KSEAB SSLC provisional answer key can do it through the official website of KSEAB.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in Click on Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the answer key link Again a new page will open where the subjects and the answer key links will available Click on the subject and the answer key will be displayed Check and download the answer key Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025: Direct Link