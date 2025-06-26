TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET Result 2025 Declared at pgecet.tgche.ac.in- Know Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
16:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now download their TS PGECET 2025 result on the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in
As per the schedule, the TS PGECET 2025 exam was held from June 16 to 19

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad declared the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2025 results 2025. Candidates can now download their TS PGECET 2025 result on the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the TS PGECET 2025 exam was held from June 16 to 19. Now, candidates who have qualified TS PGECET 2025 exam can participate in the counselling process. To be eligible for the counselling, candidates will have to score atleast 30 marks in the exam. Based on the TS PGECET 2025 result, the authority will prepare a merit list.

TS PGECET 2025 Result: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the “Download rank card” link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the required details and click on the “Login” button
  4. TS PGECET rank card 2025 will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 26 Jun 2025
16:59 PM
TS PGECET 2025 Results out
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Counselling 2025: Workshop for UGCET Qualified Candidates; Read Important Notice

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised For BE, BTech Admissions- Check New Dates He. . .

TSCHE

TSCHE Closes TS ICET Answer Key Objections Window 2025 Today- Results Soon

CSIR UGC NET

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Closes Today at csirnet.nta.ac.in- Exam From Jul. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Counselling 2025: Workshop for UGCET Qualified Candidates; Read Important Notice

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised For BE, BTech Admissions- Check New Dates He. . .

TSCHE

TSCHE Closes TS ICET Answer Key Objections Window 2025 Today- Results Soon

The Heritage School

The Heritage School Marks 24th Foundation Day, Ushering in Silver Jubilee Celebration. . .

CSIR UGC NET

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Closes Today at csirnet.nta.ac.in- Exam From Jul. . .

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Web Option Entry Postponed! Check Revised Counselling Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality