TS PGECET Result 2025 Declared at pgecet.tgche.ac.in- Know Details Inside
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
16:59 PM
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad declared the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2025 results 2025. Candidates can now download their TS PGECET 2025 result on the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the TS PGECET 2025 exam was held from June 16 to 19. Now, candidates who have qualified TS PGECET 2025 exam can participate in the counselling process. To be eligible for the counselling, candidates will have to score atleast 30 marks in the exam. Based on the TS PGECET 2025 result, the authority will prepare a merit list.
TS PGECET 2025 Result: Steps to download