JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) published the results for the constable recruitment written exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Through the recruitment drive, the JKSSB aims to fill up 4002 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the recruitment examination was conducted on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024. It must be noted that candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test based on the written test, which will be six times the total number of vacancies to be filled in each category.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 Result: Steps to download

Visit the official website- jkssb.nic.in Look out for the link to check JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 result and click it A new page with the information of shortlisted candidates will appear Verify the page and download it Take a print out of the same for future reference

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 Result: Direct Link