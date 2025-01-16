JKSSB 2024

JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
13:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in
Through the recruitment drive, the JKSSB aims to fill up 4002 posts in the organisation

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) published the results for the constable recruitment written exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Through the recruitment drive, the JKSSB aims to fill up 4002 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the recruitment examination was conducted on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024. It must be noted that candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test based on the written test, which will be six times the total number of vacancies to be filled in each category.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 Result: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- jkssb.nic.in
  2. Look out for the link to check JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 result and click it
  3. A new page with the information of shortlisted candidates will appear
  4. Verify the page and download it
  5. Take a print out of the same for future reference

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 Result: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
13:32 PM
JKSSB 2024 Results out constable
Similar stories
AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment. . .

SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Detai. . .

Kerala SET January 2025

Kerala SET Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Application Correction Reopens - Editable Fields & Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University

Unlocking Minds: Jadavpur University and TalkClubb to Host Psychoanalytic Therapy Wor. . .

AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment. . .

DPS Newtown Carnival 2024
Kolkata schools

Winter sun, carnival grounds and Christmas memories

SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Detai. . .

Kerala SET January 2025

Kerala SET Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Application Correction Reopens - Editable Fields & Link