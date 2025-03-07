JKCET 2025: Online applications begins at jkbopee.gov.in- Know last date to apply here

Summary Candidates interested to appear for the entrance examination can submit their applications on the official website at jkbopee.gov.in As per the official notice, candidates will be able to apply for JKCET 2025 till March 19, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) is accepting online applications for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025. Candidates interested to appear for the entrance examination can submit their applications on the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to apply for JKCET 2025 till March 19, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. The applicant should also be domicile of UT of J&K or UT of Ladakh.

JKCET 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- jkbopee.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to register for JKCET 2025 Complete the registration process Log in to your account and fill in the application form Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of the application fee Submit and download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

The application fee for candidates is Rs 1000. In case of any assistance, applicants can also contact the Help Desk of I.T. Section of BOPEE during office hours at 0194-2437647 / 0194-2433590 / 0191-2479371 / 0191-2470102 and / or email at helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com /coejakbopee@gmail.com within the prescribed last date.