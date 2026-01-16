JK NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Window Reopens - Link and Updated Schedule

Summary The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has officially reopened the registration process for JK NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling. Along with opening registrations, the board has also released the detailed counselling schedule for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has officially reopened the registration process for JK NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling today, January 16, on its official website, jkbopee.gov.in. Along with opening registrations, the board has also released the detailed counselling schedule for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses in medical colleges across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per the official schedule, the last date to register for JK NEET PG round 3 counselling 2025 is January 20. Candidates who have already completed registration in earlier rounds are not required to apply again. The registration portal has been reopened to accommodate eligible candidates from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the revision of the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for round 3 counselling.

JKBOPEE will prepare a revised Provisional Merit List (PML) based on the documents submitted by newly eligible candidates from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Applicants must submit mandatory documents, including the NEET PG scorecard, domicile certificate, and category certificate (if applicable), for verification.

Candidates can submit their documents either in person at the JKBOPEE offices in Jammu or Srinagar on working days, or online via email at helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com. The deadline for document submission is January 19, up to 2 PM, as notified by the counselling authority.

Following the reduction in qualifying percentiles, JKBOPEE has notified revised category-wise cut-off scores for round 3 counselling. Candidates from the General and EWS categories, including JKPM, CDP and SP, are required to meet the 7th percentile, corresponding to a score of 103 out of 800. For candidates belonging to SC, ST-I, ST-II, OBC, ALC, IB and RBA categories, including JKPM, CDP and SP, the qualifying requirement has been reduced to the 0th percentile, with a cut-off score of minus 40.

Required Documents

While completing the registration process for JK NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling, candidates must upload a set of prescribed documents. These include the MBBS degree certificate, NEET PG 2025 scorecard, and registration certificate with the State or UT Medical Council or MCI. Candidates are also required to submit an internship completion certificate valid up to July 31, 2025, along with a domicile certificate of Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh.

Additional documents may be required depending on eligibility, such as reserved category certificates, difficult area certificates as per SRO, NMC or MCI clearance for foreign medical graduates, valid EWS certificates under SRO 518, No Objection Certificate for in-service candidates, service bond undertakings for Ladakh candidates, and ST certificates treated as domicile for Ladakh applicants.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the JKBOPEE official website for further updates on merit lists, seat allotment, and subsequent counselling procedures related to JK NEET PG 2025 round 3.

Find the direct registration link here.