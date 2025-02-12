NTA begins JIPMAT 2025 Registration - Know application details, important dates

Summary Candidates willing to submit their applications online can do so on exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT The registration process will continue till March 10 while candidates can pay their application fee till March 11

The registration process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 has commenced on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates willing to submit their applications online can do so on exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

The registration process will continue till March 10 while candidates can pay their application fee till March 11.

Through this examination, eligible candidates will be selected for admission in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for 2025-26 academic session.

Following the conclusion of the application process, NTA will open the correction window for students to make necessary corrections in their applications. The application correction window will open on March 13 and will conclude on March 15, 2025.

Application Fee

General/OBC-NCL - Rs 2000

SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Transgender - Rs 1000

How to register for JIPMAT 2025 Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout

The examination will be conducted on April 26 for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.