JEECUP 2026 Registration Begins for UP Polytechnic Entrance - Direct Link & UPJEE Key Dates

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially commenced the online registration process for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to diploma-level polytechnic programmes in the state can submit their applications through the official portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2026 Application Timeline

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for JEECUP 2026 is April 30. Aspirants must complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline by entering personal and academic details, uploading the required documents, and paying the prescribed application fee. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

As per the notification issued by the council, the JEECUP 2026 entrance examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 22 at designated examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, ensuring a standardised and secure assessment process for all candidates.

To complete the JEECUP 2026 application process, candidates need to visit the official website and register themselves to generate login credentials. After logging in, applicants must fill out the application form, upload a recent photograph and signature, and pay the application fee online. Once submitted, candidates are advised to download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates from the General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹300. Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and other reserved categories need to pay ₹200. The fee can be paid online using debit card, credit card, or net banking facilities.

The JEECUP 2026 examination will be conducted for multiple groups, including Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, L, and K1 to K8. Group A is meant for candidates seeking admission to engineering and technology diploma programmes, while the remaining groups cover courses in areas such as pharmacy, agriculture, fashion design, hotel management, and lateral entry diploma programmes.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official JEECUP website for updates related to the exam schedule, admit card release, and further admission-related announcements.

Find the direct application link here.