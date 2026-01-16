JEECUP 2026

JEECUP 2026 Registration Begins for UP Polytechnic Entrance - Direct Link & UPJEE Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2026
13:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially commenced the online registration process for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026.
Eligible candidates seeking admission to diploma-level polytechnic programmes in the state can submit their applications through the official portal.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially commenced the online registration process for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to diploma-level polytechnic programmes in the state can submit their applications through the official portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2026 Application Timeline

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for JEECUP 2026 is April 30. Aspirants must complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline by entering personal and academic details, uploading the required documents, and paying the prescribed application fee. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the notification issued by the council, the JEECUP 2026 entrance examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 22 at designated examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, ensuring a standardised and secure assessment process for all candidates.

To complete the JEECUP 2026 application process, candidates need to visit the official website and register themselves to generate login credentials. After logging in, applicants must fill out the application form, upload a recent photograph and signature, and pay the application fee online. Once submitted, candidates are advised to download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates from the General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹300. Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and other reserved categories need to pay ₹200. The fee can be paid online using debit card, credit card, or net banking facilities.

The JEECUP 2026 examination will be conducted for multiple groups, including Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, L, and K1 to K8. Group A is meant for candidates seeking admission to engineering and technology diploma programmes, while the remaining groups cover courses in areas such as pharmacy, agriculture, fashion design, hotel management, and lateral entry diploma programmes.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official JEECUP website for updates related to the exam schedule, admit card release, and further admission-related announcements.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2026
13:12 PM
JEECUP 2026 UP Polytechnic UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh Registration
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins: NMC Approves New Seats; Check Updated Matrix. . .

NCHMJEE

NTA Extends NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Deadline by Two Months - Check New Last Date

CFA LEVEL 2

CFA Level 2 November 2025 Result Declared, Pass Rate Drops - Download Link Here

Winter holidays

Schools Closed in Noida, Timings Revised in Punjab Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins: NMC Approves New Seats; Check Updated Matrix. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List Details and State-Wise Cutof. . .

NCHMJEE

NTA Extends NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Deadline by Two Months - Check New Last Date

CFA LEVEL 2

CFA Level 2 November 2025 Result Declared, Pass Rate Drops - Download Link Here

Winter holidays

Schools Closed in Noida, Timings Revised in Punjab Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Startup Carnival 5
Techno India Group

Startup Carnival 5: Reimagining Entrepreneurship in Bengal

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality