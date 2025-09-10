JEECUP 2025: Round 7 Allotment Out, Admission Fee Deadline September 12

Summary Candidates can now check and download their allotment status from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in The official notification also clarifies that the float option is not available in Round 7, and all seat allotments will be automatically frozen once accepted

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Round 7 seat allotment results for JEECUP 2025 counselling. Candidates can now check and download their allotment status from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must complete their admission formalities between September 10 and 12, 2025. This includes payment of the seat acceptance and security fee, which amounts to ₹3,250 — ₹3,000 of which will be adjusted against the tuition fee, while ₹250 will be charged as the counselling fee. The payment must be made online through the candidate's login portal.

The next step in the admission process is document verification, for which candidates must report to their allotted colleges between September 10 and 13 (by 5 PM). Importantly, original documents will be required at the time of verification.

The official notification also clarifies that the float option is not available in Round 7, and all seat allotments will be automatically frozen once accepted. This means candidates cannot opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds.

The JEECUP 2025 counselling is conducted for admissions into engineering, technology, and pharmacy diploma programmes at various polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh.