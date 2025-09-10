UP Polytechnic

JEECUP 2025: Round 7 Allotment Out, Admission Fee Deadline September 12

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Sep 2025
15:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now check and download their allotment status from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The official notification also clarifies that the float option is not available in Round 7, and all seat allotments will be automatically frozen once accepted

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Round 7 seat allotment results for JEECUP 2025 counselling. Candidates can now check and download their allotment status from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must complete their admission formalities between September 10 and 12, 2025. This includes payment of the seat acceptance and security fee, which amounts to ₹3,250 — ₹3,000 of which will be adjusted against the tuition fee, while ₹250 will be charged as the counselling fee. The payment must be made online through the candidate's login portal.

The next step in the admission process is document verification, for which candidates must report to their allotted colleges between September 10 and 13 (by 5 PM). Importantly, original documents will be required at the time of verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official notification also clarifies that the float option is not available in Round 7, and all seat allotments will be automatically frozen once accepted. This means candidates cannot opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds.

The JEECUP 2025 counselling is conducted for admissions into engineering, technology, and pharmacy diploma programmes at various polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

Last updated on 10 Sep 2025
15:14 PM
UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2025 seat allotment
Similar stories
Jammu And Kashmir

Schools Reopen in Jammu After Two-Week Closure Due to Floods and Landslides

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out, Acceptance Fee Rs 1,000 for New Allottees

Staff Selection Commission

SSC SI 2024: Medical and Document Verification Schedule Announced; Details Here

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for JECA, JELET 2025 Exams; Apply by September 17

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Shri Shikshayatan School

Shri Shikshayatan School Gears Up for ‘Words on Wings 2025’ Literary Fest!

Jammu And Kashmir

Schools Reopen in Jammu After Two-Week Closure Due to Floods and Landslides

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out, Acceptance Fee Rs 1,000 for New Allottees

Staff Selection Commission

SSC SI 2024: Medical and Document Verification Schedule Announced; Details Here

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for JECA, JELET 2025 Exams; Apply by September 17

Swayam

‘AI for All’ 2.0: IIT Madras expands SWAYAM Plus Free AI Courses to School Teache. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality