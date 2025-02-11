JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Session 1 Result declared by NTA at jeemains.nta.nic.in - Steps to check scorecard

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
17:46 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results online at jeemains.nta.nic.in
The examination was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper 1 while Paper 2 was conducted on January 30, 2025

The National Testing Agency has on Tuesday, February 11 declared the results of JEE Mains Session 1 on its official website. Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results online at jeemains.nta.nic.in.

Along with the results the NTA has also released the Final Answer Keys of the exam. The Final answer keys have been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys earlier released by the exam conducting agency.

How to check JEE Mains Session 1 Results once out?

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioning 'Results of JEE Main Session 1'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The examination was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper 1 while Paper 2 was conducted on January 30, 2025.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
17:49 PM
JEE Main 2025
Similar stories
MAH CET 2025

Registration Deadline for MAH CET 2025 Extended to Feb 25: How to Register

MPPSC

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

MCC changes NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round schedule - Check new dates here

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be Out: Steps to Check

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
entrepreneurship

IIT Guwahati hosts the Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event to position Northeast . . .

MAH CET 2025

Registration Deadline for MAH CET 2025 Extended to Feb 25: How to Register

St. Xavier’s University

Xaviesta 2025 – The Grand Annual Fest of Xavier Business School Concludes with Enth. . .

MPPSC

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

MCC changes NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round schedule - Check new dates here

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be Out: Steps to Check

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality