JEE Main Session 1 Result declared by NTA at jeemains.nta.nic.in - Steps to check scorecard

Summary Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results online at jeemains.nta.nic.in The examination was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper 1 while Paper 2 was conducted on January 30, 2025

The National Testing Agency has on Tuesday, February 11 declared the results of JEE Mains Session 1 on its official website. Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results online at jeemains.nta.nic.in.

Along with the results the NTA has also released the Final Answer Keys of the exam. The Final answer keys have been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys earlier released by the exam conducting agency.

How to check JEE Mains Session 1 Results once out?

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioning 'Results of JEE Main Session 1'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The examination was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper 1 while Paper 2 was conducted on January 30, 2025.