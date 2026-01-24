NTA

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Sees 96.15% Attendance So Far, NTA Shares Progress Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jan 2026
14:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As of January 23, 2026, a total of 8,01,326 candidates had registered for the exam
According to the agency, 7,70,441 candidates have appeared for the examination till date, recording an overall attendance of 96.15 per cent

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official update on the progress of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, stating that the examination process has been conducted smoothly so far. As of January 23, 2026, a total of 8,01,326 candidates had registered for the exam.

According to the agency, 7,70,441 candidates have appeared for the examination till date, recording an overall attendance of 96.15 per cent. Of those who appeared, 7,40,412 candidates successfully completed Aadhaar-based verification, accounting for 96.10 per cent of the candidates present. The NTA also informed that 2,563 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates have been registered for the ongoing session.

In its update, the NTA credited the smooth conduct of the examination to the “seamless cooperation” of State and District authorities, as well as the disciplined participation of candidates at examination centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 began on January 21 and is scheduled to be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 in two shifts for BE and BTech courses. The BArch and BPlan examinations will be conducted on January 29 in a single shift.

The examination is being held in computer-based (online) mode at designated centres across India and abroad.

Last updated on 24 Jan 2026
14:52 PM
NTA JEE Main 2026 JEE Main
Similar stories
Bihar government

BSSC Extends Bihar Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline For 24,000+ Vac. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares NEET SS 2025 Results at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-off Inside

internship opportunities

Google Opens Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities for Students in India; . . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Practical Hall Ticket 2026; Exams Begin February 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KPMG

St Xavier’s University Kolkata Collaborates with KPMG to Nurture Future Financial L. . .

sports day

Indus Valley World School Celebrates 17th Annual Sports Day with Grandeur and Communi. . .

Bihar government

BSSC Extends Bihar Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline For 24,000+ Vac. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares NEET SS 2025 Results at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-off Inside

internship opportunities

Google Opens Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities for Students in India; . . .

Sports Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Celebrates Annual Sports Day 2025 with Energy and Team S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality