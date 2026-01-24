India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 28,740 Posts; Apply from January 31

Gramin Dak Sevak

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jan 2026
Summary
The recruitment drive aims to fill 28,740 vacancies across various postal circles in the country
The vacancies include posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak

The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, has released the official notification for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28,740 vacancies across various postal circles in the country.

The vacancies include posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, starting January 31, 2026.

According to the notification, the selection process will be purely merit-based, and no written examination or interview will be conducted. Candidates who have passed Class 10 and meet the prescribed age and language requirements are eligible to apply.

India Post GDS 2026: Important Dates

  • Online application start date: January 31, 2026
  • Last date to apply: February 14, 2026
  • Last date for fee payment: February 16, 2026
  • Correction window: February 18 to February 19, 2026
  • Expected merit list release: End of February 2026

A total of 28,740 posts have been announced under this recruitment drive. The vacancies are distributed across all postal circles in India. State-wise and category-wise vacancy details are available in the official notification.

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board, with Mathematics and English as subjects. Applicants should also possess knowledge of the local language of the postal circle they are applying for.

The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

The application fee is RS 100 for General, OBC and EWS candidates. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Transgender categories are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification and ensure eligibility before submitting their applications.

Gramin Dak Sevak India Post
