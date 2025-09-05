NIRF Rankings 2025
NIRF 2025 Engineering Category Top 10 Revealed – Did Your Dream College Rise or Fall?
Posted on 05 Sep 2025
09:21 AM
The 10th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2025) has been officially announced. This year, institutions are ranked across 17 categories—including engineering, management, medical, law, pharmacy, agriculture, and research. A new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) category has also been introduced to align with India’s commitment to global benchmarks. NIRF evaluates higher education institutions on five key parameters: Teaching & Learning, Research & Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach & Inclusivity, and Perception. The engineering category is particularly anticipated each year, as it reflects India’s technological education landscape and is dominated by premier institutes shaping the future of innovation. According to NIRF 2025, IIT Madras holds the coveted number 1 engineering rank once again, continuing its legacy of excellence. File Image
At the very top, IIT Madras has once again secured Rank 1 in the engineering category. The institute held the same position in 2024, reaffirming its dominance in cutting-edge research, quality teaching, and innovation. IIT Madras
At Rank 2 is IIT Delhi, which has maintained its rank from the 2024 rankings. Known for its strong research ecosystem and industry partnerships, IIT Delhi continues to be a dream destination for engineering aspirants. IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay has secured Rank 3 in 2025, retaining its previous year’s position. With its strong academic culture and global collaborations, IIT Bombay remains one of the most sought-after institutes in India. IIT Bombay
At Rank 4, IIT Kanpur continues its streak, as it held the same position in 2024. The institute is widely recognised for its rigorous academic programmes and research-driven environment. IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur has once again claimed the Rank 5 in the 2025 list, unchanged from its 2024 standing. As the oldest IIT, it continues to be a leader in producing top engineering graduates. IIT Kharagpur
At Rank 6 is IIT Roorkee, which has retained its position from last year. The institute’s contribution to engineering and technology education remains unmatched. IIT Roorkee
Moving to Rank 7, IIT Hyderabad has climbed up a rank from the previous year’s rank 8. Known for its focus on modern technology areas like AI and data science, it has become a hub for cutting-edge research. IIT Hyderabad
IIT Guwahati has moved down to Rank 8 compared to the previous year’s seventh ranking. With a rising reputation in research and innovation, it is steadily making its mark globally. IIT Guwahati
The only non-IIT in the top 10, NIT Tiruchirappalli, has once again secured Rank 9 in 2025, consistent with its 2024 position. Its consistent presence highlights the strength of India’s top National Institutes of Technology. NIT Tiruchirappalli
Finally, IIT (BHU) Varanasi has retained Rank 10 in this year’s list like last year. The institute continues to maintain its strong academic legacy while advancing in modern research fields. IIT (BHU) Varanasi
The NIRF 2025 engineering rankings showcase IIT Madras firmly at the top yet again, reflecting its sustained excellence across teaching, research, and perception. The list remains remarkably consistent with 2024—testimony to the continued dominance of IITs in India’s engineering education space, apart from the notable inclusion of NIT Trichy at 9th, offering diversity in the top echelon. File Image
Last updated on 05 Sep 2025
09:22 AM
