IIT Guwahati to Reschedule GATE 2026 Exam Date to Avoid UPSC ESE Clash? All Updates

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 schedule will undergo a minor change to avoid overlapping with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026. The revised timetable will soon be published on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 schedule will undergo a minor change to avoid overlapping with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026. Initially, GATE 2026 was set to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. However, since the UPSC ESE exam is also scheduled for February 8, 2026, the organisers have decided to shift the GATE exam for that day.

The revised timetable will soon be published on the official website. The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day — 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Importantly, GATE papers such as Civil Engineering (CE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Electrical Engineering (EE), Geomatics Engineering (GE), Geology and Geophysics (GG), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Production and Industrial Engineering (PI) will not be scheduled on February 8 to avoid the clash. The GATE 2026 results will be declared on March 19, 2026.

Eligibility

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam is open to candidates currently in their third year or higher of any undergraduate programme, as well as those who hold a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

The GATE 2026 application window will close on September 28, 2025. Candidates applying for the exam must upload documents such as Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, passport-size photograph, signature, and category certificates (if applicable). Additional documents may include UDID/PwD certificates, dyslexic certificates, and other annexures in PDF format as per the requirements.

With this adjustment, IIT Guwahati aims to ensure that aspirants preparing for both GATE 2026 and UPSC ESE 2026 do not face scheduling conflicts.