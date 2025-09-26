GATE 2026

IIT Guwahati to Reschedule GATE 2026 Exam Date to Avoid UPSC ESE Clash? All Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Sep 2025
09:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 schedule will undergo a minor change to avoid overlapping with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026.
The revised timetable will soon be published on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 schedule will undergo a minor change to avoid overlapping with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026. Initially, GATE 2026 was set to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. However, since the UPSC ESE exam is also scheduled for February 8, 2026, the organisers have decided to shift the GATE exam for that day.

The revised timetable will soon be published on the official website. The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day — 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Importantly, GATE papers such as Civil Engineering (CE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Electrical Engineering (EE), Geomatics Engineering (GE), Geology and Geophysics (GG), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Production and Industrial Engineering (PI) will not be scheduled on February 8 to avoid the clash. The GATE 2026 results will be declared on March 19, 2026.

Eligibility

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam is open to candidates currently in their third year or higher of any undergraduate programme, as well as those who hold a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

The GATE 2026 application window will close on September 28, 2025. Candidates applying for the exam must upload documents such as Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, passport-size photograph, signature, and category certificates (if applicable). Additional documents may include UDID/PwD certificates, dyslexic certificates, and other annexures in PDF format as per the requirements.

With this adjustment, IIT Guwahati aims to ensure that aspirants preparing for both GATE 2026 and UPSC ESE 2026 do not face scheduling conflicts.

Last updated on 26 Sep 2025
09:31 AM
GATE 2026 IIT Guwahati Indian Institute of Technology Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Begins Applications for 1200+ Constable, Head Constable Posts- Details Here

CBSE

CBSE Invites Applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025; Apply by October 23

Medical Education

India to Add 10,000+ Medical Seats in Govt Colleges by 2028-29, says Cabinet

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Deadline! Exam Scheduled in February

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Begins Applications for 1200+ Constable, Head Constable Posts- Details Here

CBSE

CBSE Invites Applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025; Apply by October 23

Medical Education

India to Add 10,000+ Medical Seats in Govt Colleges by 2028-29, says Cabinet

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Deadline! Exam Scheduled in February

CBSE 2026

CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Sample Papers, Marking Scheme for 2025-26; No Change in As. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Releases RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025; Link In. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality